BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Boys Basketball team took care of business against Oneonta in the Class B quarterfinals, winning 47-42.

The Warriors had a 12-point lead with around 2 minutes to play, the Yellow Jackets tried to make a comeback attempt, but Chenango Valley held on for the win.

Chenango Valley advances to play Chenango Forks in the semifinals.

