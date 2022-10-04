BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Girls Soccer team beat Seton Catholic 9-0 on Tuesday evening.

Second half, CV’s Nadia Wojcik using the fancy footwork, creates the space for the shot and puts it into the back of the net.

She was constantly making an impact in this one, later on takes a shot but the diving save from Christa Schanbacher using the reflexes to get to that one.

Later on, loose ball but enough space for Wojcik to score once again, this time with the left foot, the Warriors were rolling at this point, and they’d roll some more.

Maddie Hayes gets her turn here and takes advantage, near post.

CV a big win here, 9-0.

