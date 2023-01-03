BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Girls Basketball team earned a big win at home, beating Vestal 45-20.
Gabrielle Cashman and Maddy Hayes each had 11 points for the Warriors.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
