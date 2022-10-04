BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Volleyball team took down Susquehanna Valley 3-1.

Both teams and the fans were wearing pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

First set, Meagan Hannigan just gets it over and the point goes to the Sabers.

Later on, Nevaeh Masso gets the chance for a big spike, takes advantage and gets the Warriors the momentum right back.

Kaley Lillie would return the favor here for Susquehanna Valley later on, back and forth contest early.

Masso doing it on the service as well, perfect placement on that one.

Gabrielle Cashman gets in on the fun now, a kill of her own for CV there.

The Warriors would take this game at home, 3 sets to 1.

Watch the highlights above!