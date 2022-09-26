CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Boys Soccer team took care of business on the road, winning 6-0 over Susquehanna Valley.

Aiden Granger, plays a beautiful ball into the box for Grayson Clark who wins the race to it and puts it in, the Warriors out and running early on in this one.

Keep it going later on in the half, Susquehanna Valley trying to push back Mason Karns plays a long ball into the box, headed forward, play would wind up being called off for an offsides against Chenango Valley.

Minutes later, Granger, extending the Warriors lead that would make it 3-0 at the time.

The Sabers, still trying to get something going here, the Warriors can’t quite get the ball clear, but Tywala Stafford takes control in goal, game would go to a weather delay but the Warriors would take it 6-0.

