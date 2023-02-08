BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Girls Basketball team beat rival Chenango Forks 46-31 to win the STAC Central division.
The Warriors made key buckets and big stops on defense to earn the victory.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
by: Brian Rudman
