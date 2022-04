BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – One Chenango Forks sprint medley team etched their name into the history books on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils sprint medley team of Pipher Reid, Grace Harkness, Audra Ackerson, and Gianna Lawrence set a school record time of 4:28.19 in a meet at Norwich High School.

Congratulations to this remarkable group of ladies on a great accomplishment.

Photo: @ForksAthletics