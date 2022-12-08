BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks boys basketball team took down Oneonta on Thursday night 72-44.
Steven Samsel made a big impact on the game including an impressive spin move to score in the lane.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
