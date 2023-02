BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks Boys Basketball team grabbed a huge win over #14 Owego in Class B play, winning 66-44.

The Blue Devils went into the contest ranked #29 in the state.

Thanks to a fast start for Chenango Forks, they were able to establish a big lead early and control the game from there.

