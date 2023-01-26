BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – History is set to be made on Friday with the first New York State Girls Wrestling invitational and more than 25 girls will be competing out of Section IV.

Excitement is high at Chenango Forks, one of the most successful teams in the section who will be sending 4 wrestlers to compete in the tournament, a 100% rate that the Blue Devils can be proud of.

“I think it’s so cool that we were all able to go in our first year,” Wrestler Isabella Silvestri said. “It’s really cool, I’m really proud of all of them.”

This is the first season that there is an official girls wrestling team at Chenango Forks, so it is quite the accomplishment to be competing at the highest level in high school sports and winning this weekend would just make it even better.

“It would mean a lot to me,” Wrestler Emily Sullivan said. “Because I really didn’t think I was going to qualify but when I did and I find out that I did, I was really grateful. So just even one win would be really nice for me.”

This weekend’s tournament goes beyond just wins and losses, but also represents the growing role of women and girls in sports.

“To know that other girls can come along and be a part of this too,” Wrestler Kathryn White said. “And to know that this is something that will keep getting bigger is just, it’s amazing,”

“To see that there’s so many other women that are interested, it’s really cool,” Silvestri added.

For one Blue Devils wrestler in particular, participating in this competition has been a long time coming.

“I can’t even put it into words how excited I am,” Alaina Gumble said. “I’ve watched my coaches, my teammates, my brother, everyone since I’ve been born at the boys state tournament, so to go and be part of my own is just surreal to me.”

With the competition beginning so soon, the excitement reaches a high with the chance to compete and win at the first ever Girls state wrestling tournament.

An exciting day for these Wrestlers, that comes with a chance to make some history.

If you’re interested in watching the inaugural girls state wrestling tournament, it’s not too far away.

The tournament will take place at SRC Arena which is on the campus of Onondaga Community College.

The events are scheduled to begin at noon on Friday with the opening ceremonies and the round of 16 shortly to follow at 12:15.

Wrestling will be going on all day long from there, with the finals scheduled for 6 p.m.