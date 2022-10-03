BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Marcellus took the win on the road over Chenango Forks on Monday 5-2.

Start in the first half, Ryan Constable gonna send one into the box for Marcellus but Nolan Sirgany, quick off of his line to collect for the Blue Devils.

Later on, Sirgany wins the race to the ball but it’s not cleared, Austin Raicht lets it fly from a long ways out, off of the cross bar, danger not averted and Will Kershaw, finally finds a way to score.

A crazy sequence and the Mustangs are up 1-0.

The Mustangs keep up the pressure, ball played to the middle, Constable wide open but Sirgany says no with a phenomenally athletic save.

But Constable, would get another chance and this one he converts on, 2-0 for the visitors.

The Blue Devils, not going down without a fight though, Keegan Watsont, creates space sends in a cross, the shot from Andrey Lavrinovich is saved, Marcellus would claim the victory, winning 5-2.

Watch the highlights above!