BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Forks Boys Soccer team defeated Johnson City, 9-0, on Wednesday evening.

The Blue Devils got it rolling early, just over a minute in, Ty Bender took advantage of a JC miscommunication and netted the opening goal.

Later in the half, Grant MacRabie would feed the ball to Zephan Tompkins on the wing who created his own space and scored.

Watch the highlights above!