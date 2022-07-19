VESTAL, NY – Ethan Homler, rising senior for Binghamton University’s men’s soccer team, has taken his talents to the international level.

Homler is in Israel competing in the 21st World Maccabiah Games for team USA’s men’s soccer team in the open division.

The World Maccabiah Games are an international Jewish and Israeli multi-sport event held every 4 years.

Homler talked about how special it feels to wear the team USA jersey and represent the country at such a significant global event.

“It’s unbelievable,” Homler said. “You get a huge sense of pride. There’s many countries that are participating in this event so being able to be there, represent and be the example of what Americans are like. It’s great, I love it.”

What makes this experience even more special for Homler is that he is following in his fathers footsteps, who played in the games in 1989.

“Since I’ve been growing up my father has scrapbooks of his soccer history,” Homler said. “And he has a big scrapbook of his time playing in Israel in the Maccabiah games. He told me how great of an experience it was and that someday he hoped that I would tryout and make the team and it happened and I couldn’t be happier.”