VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – BU’s Maya Anand and Mats Roorda have been awarded America East weekly honors.

Anand, a senior forward for the Women’s Soccer team, scored a hat trick in the Bearcats conference win over Vermont over the weekend.

She also now leads the conference in both goals and assists.

Roorda, a senior goalie for the Men’s Soccer team, was stellar in goal for the Bearcats during their 1-0-1 week, racking up 5 saves across the 2 games.