JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Bulldogs are set to host the American Basketball Association (ABA) Northeast region championship game on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs will face the Providence Pirates in the title game.

Binghamton entered the tournament as the #1 seed in the Northeast, while Providence entered as the #2 seed.

Action is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. at the Bulldogs Sports Complex on Saturday.