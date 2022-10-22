VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – As the soccer season winds down, the BU Women’s Soccer team gets a chance to honor their seniors with the Senior Day game on Sunday.

The emotions will be high for this game, as the players will be honored for their efforts both on and off the field.

“Senior day with this group of girls it’s going to hit me emotionally I think,” Senior Forward Maya Anand said. “I love this group, I love this coaching staff, I love this program and I think, it’d be huge to get a win that day.”

The friendships created on the team will also be highlighted on Sunday, as the players get to take the field with their best friends once again.

“It means a lot, it’s very bittersweet, but honestly I’m just glad I can do it with my best friends,” Senior Goalkeeper Nicole Scott said.

This particular group of seniors have also been crucial leaders for this program, guiding the team through the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most difficult times in history for student athletes.

The group is proud of what they have been able to do and pass on to the upcoming classes.

“I just think it says a lot for us as leaders and what we’ve shown these incoming classes that have gone through the pandemic,” Senior Midfielder Victoria McKnight said. “That you can do anything really you set your mind to as long as we do it together.”

The underclassmen understand what this group of seniors have done for the program and appreciate the impact they have had.

“They’re great role models,” Sophomore Forward Peyton Gilmore said. “Playing with them last year I looked up to all of them and it’s a great feeling to celebrate them this Sunday because they all contributed something major to this program.”

One person who would understand how impactful this group has been on the program is the man at the helm, Head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee.

“As a coach they’re a dream class,” Bhattacharjee said. “I can’t think of anything more that they could have given to the program… For everything that they’ve given us for these four years, I’m extremely grateful and we want to give them a great senior night this weekend.”

The Bearcats will kick off the Senior Day game against UMass Lowell on Sunday at 1 p.m., with the Senior Day ceremony beginning at approximately 12:35 p.m.