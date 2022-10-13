ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Soccer team took to the road and took home a W over Albany 3-1 and with it, Binghamton became the first team in the America East to clinch a spot in the postseason tournament.

BU is now in first place with a 3-1 conference record, tied with Maine with 12 points, but the Bearcats have two games in hand.

Binghamton has 3 games left on the regular season schedule, all in conference as the Bearcats look to lock up a high seed in the tournament.

Top 2 get first round byes, number 1 seed gets home field advantage all the way through.