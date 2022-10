VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The BU Women’s Soccer team edged out UMass Lowell on Senior Day 5-4 to pick up a crucial 3 points in the America East standings.

Olivia McKnight made it a game to remember, scoring a hat trick to push the Bearcats towards the win.

This was a crucial win for the Bearcats, who went into the contest as a part of a 4-way tie for first place in the America East standings.

Binghamton will finish the regular season on Thursday, when they visit UMBC.