VESTAL, NY – The BU Women’s Soccer team is in the midst of getting prepped for their 2022 campaign.

After a 2021 season that saw the Bearcats make the playofs but lose in the first round, the team is looking to take the next step in a conference that, according to Head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee, is up for grabs.

Last year, BU went 4-3-2 in conference play.

One big set back heading into this year are the key pieces who graduated, including 3 members of their starting back line and their starting goalkeeper, Haylee Poltorak.

Even with that in mind, the start to training camp has been a good one.

“We’ve been making some really good steps,” Bhattacharjee said. “I love the vibe and the camaraderie of the group, on the field and off the field. We’ve put some ideas and concepts as far as how we want to defend, how we want to attack, it’s been nice to see some key pieces come together.”

The Bearcats begin play next week on Thursday when they visit the University of Buffalo before opening up at home the following Sunday when they welcome in Temple.