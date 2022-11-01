VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It is playoff time in the America East for Women’s Soccer and the Binghamton Bearcats enter play as the number 1 seed.

It has been a dominant season for the Bearcats, particularly in conference play.

With a 6-1-1 record in the America East, BU won the regular season title and earned the top seed.

That first-place spot earned the Bearcats a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the America East tournament.

Their first test will come on Thursday at home, when they host the same team that knocked them out of the 2021 playoffs, the UAlbany Great Danes.

But this year is different, and the squad is feeling good, looking to get a different result.

“Really excited about getting after it on Thursday evening,” Head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee said. “Our teams been playing pretty well, we’re on a good string of results, and feeling confident, feeling good about Thursday night. But at the same time having a sense of humility, we know we’re going to play a very strong Albany side, you can’t get to this point in the season, in the postseason without being a very good team.”

This will not be the first time these 2 sides meet this year, the Bearcats took the win 3-1 in the regular season.

Beating the Great Danes for a second time would be the next step to winning the title that would mean a lot to this group.

“Just winning a conference postseason championship was a dream of mine since I’m a little girl playing soccer,” Junior Back Lexi Vegoda said. “And doing it with the girls that I love, the teammates that I love so much, bringing it back to Binghamton, following in baseball’s footsteps, what could be better?”

Should the Bearcats get the job done, it would be the programs first conference title since 2004.

The America East semi-final is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.