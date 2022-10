BALTIMORE, MD (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Women’s Soccer team picked up a 5-0 win over UMBC in the regular season finale.

Thanks to this win and a tie between New Hampshire and UMass Lowell, the Bearcats clinched the regular season title and the number 1 seed in the conference playoffs.

With the top spot in the tournament, Binghamton will get a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Bearcats will host an America East semi-final on Thursday, November 3.