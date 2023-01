VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Lacrosse team were selected as the 5th team in the America East preseason poll.

BU is coming off of a season in which they went 7-9 overall but just 2-4 in conference.

They did find themselves in the conference playoffs however fell to Vermont by a score of 13-12.

The Bearcats do return their top 4 leading scorers from last year including Horseheads native Kenna Newman.

BU opens up America East play at home against UMBC on March 18.