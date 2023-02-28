VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – With the regular season over, the America East released the end of season awards for Women’s Basketball.

3 different Bearcats made appearances in the conference awards.

Denai Bowman was named second team all-conference and to the all-defensive team.

Bowman led the Bearcats with 12.9 points per game and was second in the conference with 2 steals per game.

Jadyn Weltz joins Bowman on the all-defensive team and makes an appearance on the all-rookie team.

Weltz led the America East with 2.6 steals per game, averaging 7.3 points per game and 4.2 assists per game, which is second in the conference, as the teams point guard.

Ella Wanzer was also named to the all-rookie team after posting 11.2 points per game.

Wanzer made her mark from beyond the arc, ranking second in the conference in 3-point shooting percentage at .401 and led the conference with 2.4 3-pointers per game.

The Bearcats enter the America East playoffs as the 6 seed and will face Maine on the road in the first round on Wednesday night.