VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Basketball team will be taking on St. Bonaventure on the road on Friday night.

The Bearcats go into the contest at 6-5, winners their last time out, beating Navy 54-51 behind a strong fourth quarter from Denai Bowman.

This contest marks the teams fourth game in the last 7 days, a stretch that has seen the team go 2-1.

With just 2 games left in the non-conference schedule, the Bearcats will look to keep the momentum rolling right into America East play.

Tonight’s game begins at 7 p.m.