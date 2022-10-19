VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Basketball season is right around the corner on the BU campus and the Women’s Basketball team is excited for the season to begin.

After a 9-20 season, the Bearcats come into this year ranked as the number 5 team in the America East preseason poll, receiving one 1st place vote.

On top of that, senior guard Denai Bowman was voted onto the America East all-conference preseason team.

Head Coach Bethann Shapiro Ord is feeling good about this year’s group with a strong veteran presence and some newcomers who can make an impact.

When speaking with the media on Wednesday, Shapiro Ord talked about the importance of the veteran leadership and when that leadership process began.

“That all happens back when they get here in July with our Freshman,” Shapiro Ord said. “And that’s a great thing we have, we’re able to have our freshman here with our older kids in July, and the start of August. So, it’s a time that they are understanding kind of what we expect and what’s expected within the program, and these veterans have done a really good job.”

The Bearcats will open their season on November 7th at home against Bloomsburg.