NEWARK, NJ (WIVT/WBGH) – The BU Men’s Basketball team beat NJIT on the road on Wednesday night in overtime by a score of 72-71.
Dan Petcash hit the game winning 3 point shot with 11 seconds to play in overtime.
by: Brian Rudman
