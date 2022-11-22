VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Despite getting knocked out in the semi-final round of the America East tournament, the BU volleyball team’s season is not done quite yet.

The Bearcats were awarded a bid into the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), a 32-team post season tournament for teams that miss out on the NCAA bracket.

BU earned their first ever invitation into the single elimination tournament thanks to winning the America East regular season title, also a first in program history.

The Bearcats will be assigned a pod of 4 teams to begin the tournament, but they will have to wait until this upcoming Sunday, November 27th for the bracket to be revealed.

With the first round being played from December 1st to the 4th, this will mark the first time in program history the team will play in the month of December.