MORGANTOWN, WV (WIVT/WBGH) – Some BU action, the Volleyball team is down in West Virginia, playing in the West Virginia tournament which they wrapped up today with a win.

After dropping 2 games yesterday, the Bearcats picked up a W over Merrimack college, 3 sets to 0 in what can only be described as a dominant performance.

Stefana Stan had herself a day with 11 kills, tied for the lead on the team.

Lottie Scully had a strong game as well with 2 kills and a casual 33 assists to push the Bearcats to the win.

With the win, Binghamton’s record improves to 8-4, they return home on Tuesday for their next contest when they face off with Niagara University.