VESTAL, NY – The America East conference has released their preseason poll for volleyball with Binghamton ranked 5th heading into the season.

Last year was a rough one for the Bearcats, going just 3-9 in conference play.

Of those 3 wins, 2 came against NJIT who are ranked 6th in the poll.

The defending champs in UMBC will begin their quest for a 3rd straight title as the number 1 ranked team in the poll.

The Bearcats open up conference play on October 2nd, when they visit New Hampshire.