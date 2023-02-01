VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Softball team has been ranked 4th in the America East preseason poll following a season that saw the Bearcats win a couple of games in the conference tournament but fail to make it to the finals.

This year the Bearcats return some key players including all conference first team member Alli Richmond and second team members Sophia Pappas and Sarah Rende.

Binghamton did receive 1 first place vote in the poll.

The back-to-back reigning champions, UMBC, has been selected as the conference favorite.