VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Men’s Soccer team has been playing well lately, winners of 3 straight and advancing to the America East semi-finals.

What awaits them next is the last team to beat them, the New Hampshire Wildcats.

A team who has been a top tier team for many years in the America East, which would make a victory in the semi-final that much sweeter.

“It would mean everything (to beat New Hampshire),” Graduate Forward Ethan Homler said. “I’m a fifth year and since I came here New Hampshire was the team to beat, so to go there on their home ground, semi-finals, there’s no better situation than to go there in front of all their fans and spoil the party, take that win home.”

In the last matchup, the Wildcats came out on top 1-0, but the team expressed they would have some key pieces for the semi-final that were not playing in the last meeting.

The game is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.