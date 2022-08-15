VESTAL, NY – After a 2021 campaign that ended at a rather low point for the team, the Bearcats are back looking to correct the mistakes they made.

After a 7-2 start to the season, BU had an injury riddled second half of the year in which they failed to make the conference playoffs and finished the year on a 7 game losing streak.

This year, with a focus on staying healthy, the team is off to a strong start in camp.

“Great excitement in the team,” Head Coach Paul Marco said. “Good leadership with the group and the fitness levels are pretty good as they returned. Very good showing for the first week.”

The Bearcats do still have another 10 days before they have to be game ready.

The team will open up the season with the James Madison Tournament which begins 1 week from this Thursday and they will open up at home with Colgate on Friday, September 2nd at 7 p.m.