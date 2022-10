VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Men’s Soccer team has positioned themselves well leading into the stretch run of the season.

Despite an up and down year, the Bearcats hold the fifth spot in the America East with a 1-1-2 record.

BU has 3 conference games left, 2 on the road before closing out the season at home against UMBC.