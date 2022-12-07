VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Men’s Basketball team fell to Colgate on Wednesday night 81-62.
Colgate got out to an early 10-0 lead and never looked back.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
