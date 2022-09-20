VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Men’s Soccer team fell in a close contest with Hofstra 1-0.

First half, Roc Carles plays a beautiful through ball for Eliot Goldthorp who just puts it wide of the net, the game would remain scoreless.

This time Carles will try it himself but Mats Roorda in goal able to corral that one, he made a number of fine saves throughout this one.

Just before the half, a set piece played long for the Bearcats, ball headed out in front, it’s still loose in front of goal, Carlo Cavalar gonna give it a go on the one timed shot but Wessel Speel able to scoop it up for Hofstra.

Second half now and Hofstra strikes, Carles heads it towards the goal line and it finds its way into the back of the net, the Pride out in front a crucial goal in this low scoring contest.

They’d keep the pressure, Michael Bush a huge save on the goal line but Hofstra takes this one, one to nothing regardless.