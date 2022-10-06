VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We are roughly halfway through the fall season for collegiate sports and don’t look now, but a few BU teams are starting to heat up.

The Volleyball team is off to a great start under new Head Coach Allie Yaeger, sitting with a 10-4 record overall and a 1-0 mark in conference.

The team is on a 3-game win streak as well.

Taking a look at the Women’s Soccer team, the Bearcats have found their rhythm at the right time.

BU is on a 4-game win streak that began at the start of conference play leading them to a 6-4-2 overall record and a conference record of 3-0 which is good for 1st place in the America East.

Finally for the Men’s Soccer team, despite the overall record not looking great, looks can be deceiving.

The Bearcats are 2-0-1 in their last 3 games.

They have a chance to grab their first conference win in their next contest on Saturday at home against U Albany.