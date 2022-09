VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some exciting news for the BU baseball program as it was announced today that the defending America East champs will host the conference tournament this upcoming spring.

The games will take place from May 24 to May 27 at the Bearcats new 60 million dollar facility that opened up last spring.

The Bearcats are the defending champs after taking the conference crown up in Maine this past May, they will get their chance to defend it on home turf this spring.