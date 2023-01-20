VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Back in May, the BU Baseball team won the America East title for the first time since 2016.

On Friday night, each player was gifted a championship ring in honor of the win.

At the Bearcats baseball facility, the team, coaches, athletic administration, friends and family gathered to celebrate the championship ring ceremony.

The players were excited to receive the rings and new Director of Athletics, Eugene Marshall Jr., stated this will be a new tradition for all BU programs, receiving rings for winning championships.

A message that the players appreciated and were excited about.

“To actually have an event like this at this beautiful facility is really, really nice,” Senior pitcher Jack Collins said. “And it’s a really nice gesture from our athletics department.”

The Most Outstanding Player of the America East Championship, Jake Evans, added how much it meant to him to win the conference championship.

“It’s a dream come true,” Evans said. “Playing here, that was my fifth year with these guys. And working year after year and this is what we play for, and we finally got it, it’s awesome!”

The Bearcats went 3-0 in the America East championship tournament, beating UMass Lowell 7-1 in the championship.