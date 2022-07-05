VESTAL, NY – Binghamton University athletics may not be in season there is still some big news coming from the campus.

On Tuesday, the athletic department announced the 2022 induction class for the Binghamton Athletics Hall of Fame.

The class is made up of 4 individuals, 3 of which are athletes as well as 1 team.

From the women’s basketball program, Andrea Holmes from the class of 2012 will be inducted.

She is the only 4 time America East all-conference selection in program history.

All-american wrestler Donnie Vinson, also from the class of 2012 will be honored.

The most decorated tennis player in program history, Sven Vloedgraven will be included in the class.

As well as the 1994-95 men’s tennis team which earned the programs first ever NCAA bid in what was, at the time, just a 12 team field.

The final member of the class is Roger Neel.

He has been a broadcaster and master of ceremonies for 23 years, in addition to being known as the “Voice of the Bearcats”.

