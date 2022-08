ATLANTA, GA (WIVT/WBGH) – Former player for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Brett Baty, has been placed in the starting lineup for his Major League debut on Wednesday.

Baty played 89 games with the Rumble Ponies before getting called up to Syracuse in early August.

He will bat 8th and play 3rd base against the Atlanta Braves in his debut.