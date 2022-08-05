BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Rumble Ponies third baseman, Brett Baty, has been named the July MiLB Player of the Month for the Eastern League.

Baty lit it up at the plate throughout the month, hitting .365.

He also hit 8 home runs, drove in 27 RBI, slugged .688 and recorded an OPS of 1.123, all of which were league highs for the month.

Baty’s highlight game for the month came on July 29th against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, going 3-5 with 2 home runs, 7 RBI’s, 4 of which came on a grand slam.

The 22 year old also stayed consistent with 13 multi-hit games, reaching base safely in 21 of 23 games.

Baty is the number 2 prospect in the New York Mets system.