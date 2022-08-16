BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – From Binghamton to Queens, a former Rumble Pony will be headed to the bigs tomorrow.

It was announced Tuesday that the Mets are going to call up their number 2 prospect Brett Baty on Wednesday.

Baty spent 89 games with the Rumble Ponies this season, hitting .312 before getting sent to Triple A Syracuse just a few weeks ago.

Baty’s year in Binghamton was quite successful, especially in July where he won Eastern League Player of the Month.

He is expected to join the first place Mets in Atlanta on Wednesday where the Mets will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves.