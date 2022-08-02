BINGHAMTON, NY – While the Rumble Ponies season has not been as successful in terms of wins and losses as fans in Binghamton may have hoped, the season has not been without its bright spots.

The New York Mets number 2 prospect, Brett Baty, showed why he is expected to be a big league star one day throughout the month of July.

Baty hit .365 during the month, blasting 18 home runs and driving in 27 RBI in the process.

Throughout the month, Baty notched 13 multi-hit games and put on an impressive 12 game hit streak.