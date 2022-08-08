BINGHAMTON, NY – New York Mets number 2 prospect, Brett Baty, was called up from double-A Binghamton to triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

The 22 year old third baseman hit .312 with 19 home runs and 59 RBI’s in 89 games with Binghamton this year.

He caught fire in July, earning MiLB Eastern League Player of the Month honors for his efforts.

Baty went on a 12 game hit streak as well during July, his second longest of the season after his 16 game hit streak in June.

Baty now joins another top prospect, the top prospect in baseball in his former Rumble Ponies teammate in Francisco Alvarez up in Syracuse as Baty is now just one more promotion away from the big leagues.