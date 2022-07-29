BINGHAMTON, NY – The New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA) released their all-star teams for boys lacrosse in the 2022 season on Friday.
The teams were split into large schools and small schools.
The players from the Binghamton area who made the team are as follows.
Large Schools:
5th Team
Sammy Baek – Vestal
Honorable Mention
Stefano Evan – Vestal
Small Schools:
2nd Team
Cade Dino – Johnson City
3rd Team
Gabe Thompson – Maine-Endwell
4th Team
Tyler Mathews – Maine-Endwell
6th Team
Dylan Neer – Johnson City
Zander Arnold – Chenango Forks
Honorable Mention
Tyler Hayes – Chenango Forks
Rory Callahan – Seton Catholic
Cash Vaughan – Seton Catholic