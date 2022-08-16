BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton has its newest team.

The Professional Box Lacrosse Association announced the team names based on the fan voting earlier today.

The winner in Binghamton is the Bombers, the Binghamton Bombers will be coming to an arena as apart of the leagues inaugural season.

The Syracuse Spark and Elmira Renegades are among the other team names, it looks like they will be the big rivals of the new franchise in Binghamton.

We will have to keep an eye out for logos, colors and uniforms across the league in the coming weeks.