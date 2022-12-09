BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears, our FPHL team, is hosting a special Teddy Bear Toss at this Saturday night’s game against the Delaware Thunder.

Fans are invited to bring teddy bears, or stuffed animals, to the game and throw them on the ice after the Black Bears’ first goal.

The teddy bears will then be picked up and donated to the Crime Victims Assistance Center, where they will be given to local children as gifts this Christmas.

Those who donate a teddy bear will receive a buy-one-get-one ticket coupon for the Black Bears’ December 23rd ugly sweater game.

The game begins at 7 p.m. at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

For tickets, you can visit the box office, call 607-722-7367, or click here.