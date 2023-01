BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A big night in the FPHL for the Binghamton Black Bears as they welcome in the Danbury Hat Tricks for a matchup of the top 2 teams in the Empire Division.

The Hat Tricks hold the top spot by 5 points going into the matchup, so while the Black Bears cannot take first place tonight, they can close the gap.

Binghamton beat the Hat Tricks the last time they played on January 21, by a score of 4-3.

Action begins from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 p.m.