BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Black Bears announced Friday that they will be hosting a fan fest on Friday, August 12th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will be in conjunction with the Visions Summer Concert Series at Visions Veteran Memorial Arena.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet players, take a locker room tour, see seats for the upcoming season and purchase new merchandise.

The event is free and will also be featuring a concert by The Ronald Regan’s Big 80’s Show, yard games, food and drink.

The Black Bears will kick off their season on October 14th at 7 p.m. when they host the Elmira Mammoths.