BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears will be taking the ice for the first time in the New Year Friday night when they host the Port Huron Prowlers.

It will be back-to-back games for the Black Bears and Prowlers, facing off on both Friday and Saturday night.

This will be a battle of teams who are both in positions to make the playoffs this year in the FPHL, Binghamton goes into the contest at 16-5-2, good for 49 points and second place in the FPHL Empire division while Port Huron comes in at 15-10-3 good for 47 points and second place in the FPHL Continental division.

Two of the top scoring teams in the league so fans will be in for an exciting weekend of hockey.

It all starts tomorrow at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena with a 7 p.m. puck drop.